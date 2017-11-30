Abi, popular Malayalam actor and mimicry artist, passes away at a hospital in Kochi

Kochi/Kerala, November 30: Popular actor and mimicry artist Abi passed away on Thursday. He was 52 years old.

Hea was under treatment for a long period, after being affected with a disease in which the platelet count in the blood reduces.

He died at a private hospital in Kochi.

He had acted in more than 50 films. His presence in the Malayalam mimicry made it acceptable among common people in Kerala.

He worked with Kalabhavan, Harisree as well as Kochin Sagar.

Mazhavilkoodaaram, Sainyam, Aniyathipravu were a few of the films in which he acted.

He was survived by wife Sunila, son Sheyn Nigam and two daughters Ahana and Aleena.