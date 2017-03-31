Absence of nominated MPs: Congress defends Parliamentarians 

New Delhi, March 31: Coming out in support of nominated Parliamentarians who remain absent from Parliament, the Indian National Congress Party on Friday said it should be considered if they cannot come to the Houses and give reason for their absence, adding that questions should not be raised on the President’s appointment of the nominated members.

“Sachin Tendulkar is known as the ‘God of cricket’. He has commitments in many areas. If he cannot come and gives a reason for that I think we should consider that. They can give their contribution and suggestions by coming to the Parliament,” Indian National Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said.

Pramod Tiwari further said that if should be left on the Parliament Members as to how much they are interested in coming to the Parliament.

“Questions should not be raised on this. If the President has appointed them then questions should not be raised on his judgment,” Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, backing Naresh Agarwal’s assertion that nominated Parliament Members like Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha must come to the Parliament, Janata Dal (U) leader Sharad Yadav said they have given a huge contribution, adding that there is no doubt that the issue raised by the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader is serious.

Naresh Agarwal yesterday questioned the continued absence of sportspersons and Bollywood stars, nominated to Rajya Sabha, from the House even as he cited the case of Sachin Tendulkar for not being present during the session.