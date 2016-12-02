In absence of President Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi  chairs Congress Parliamentary Party Meeting

New Delhi, Dec 02: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is chairing a Parliamentary Party Meeting of his party’s Members of Parliament in both Houses here on Friday.

At the meeting, the Congress MPs are likely to chalk out strategies for the main opposition, which is going full throttle against the demonetisation policy of the Centre and also seeking to corner the ruling party in both Houses.

Although the Parliamentary Party Meeting is normally chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul is chairing the meeting for the first time in the absence of her mother, who was recently admitted to a Delhi hospital with some ailment.

Meanwhile, bedlam continued in both Houses of Parliament even on Thursday with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Rajya Sabha — a pre-condition to hold debate on the demonetisation issue.

Following which, the Prime Minister attended the Rajya Sabha proceedings from noon till it was adjourned for the day.

Opposition MPs, especially the Congress, sought an apology referring to Prime Minister’s recent remarks defending the demonetisation. They alleged that the Prime Minister has remarked that the opposition parties support black money hoarders, which instigated BJP members, who stood up and protested against the opposition.

(ANI)