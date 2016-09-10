ABVP has swept the Delhi University Students’ Union polls

New Delhi, Sep 10: Bharatiya Janata Party’s student wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has swept the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls.

DUSU polls winners list:

ABVP candidate Amit Tanwar elected as president

ABVP’s Priyanka Chabri vice president

Ankit Sangwan of ABVP elected as secretary

National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidate Mohit Sangwan elected as joint secretary.

Over 36 percent of students exercised their franchise on Friday in the keenly contested DUSU polls with the voting percentage recording a dip of over 7 percent from last year’s overall turnout of 43.3 percent.

Last year, ABVP had swept all four seats trouncing NSUI and AAP’s Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). The AAP’s student wing didn’t contest the polls this year.