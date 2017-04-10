AC mini buses flagged off in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 10: West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari will flag

off a fleet of 10 air-conditioned mini buses today.

Five air-conditioned mini-buses will be flagged off at Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport. Another five such buses will be flagged off from the bus depot of the West Bengal Transport Corporation at Joka, the official sources here said.

Five of the buses will be plying on Kolkata Airport to Esplanade route and the other five on Behala-Joka to Esplanade route.

Each of the buses with 30 seats is the first-of-its-kind in the state to have panic buttons, GPS system and surveillance cameras,

