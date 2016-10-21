Academic standards being affected, CBSE would reintroduce Class X board examinations by 2018

New Delhi: In order to reduce pressure on students, CBSE had stopped the Class X board examinations six years back. But this had affected the academic standards to a great extend. So the Board is likely to reintroduce the Class X board examinations by the year 2018.

The final decision on the matter is not yet taken. On October 25, there would be a meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) which will be chaired by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, where the final decision might be made, reports ndtv.com.

“There have been representations from academicians as well as organisations of parents saying that scrapping the exam and with the no-detention policy being in place, the academic standards are being affected,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

“Also, it is being observed that students are unable to take the pressure of appearing directly for Class XII boards which are an important deciding factor for the career they choose,” the official said, adding, while no consensus has been reached yet on when to reintroduce the system, 2018 is considered to be an approachable target.

According abplive.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examination was scrapped in 2010 and replaced with the current Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) that provides for tests and grading through the year as a means to reduce pressure on students.

The issue of bringing amendments in the no-detention policy is also on the agenda of the CABE meeting.

The policy, which applies to students up to Class X at present, is likely to take into account students till Class V only for no-detention.

If the decision is taken in this regard, states may get an opportunity to devise their mechanism of re-tests for students from Class VI to VIII while beyond Class IX students may be detained if their performance is not upto the mark.