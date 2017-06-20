ACB conducted raids  at various places belonging to Gajuwaka sub-registrar Venkayya Naidu, for allegedly amassing assets

Hyderabad, June20:The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on Monday at various places belonging to Gajuwaka sub-registrar Venkayya Naidu, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known income.

ANI reported that the raids took place in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajahmundry, and gold, land documents, and Rs. 42,000 were found according to initial estimates.

However, the Times of India reported that ACB sleuths have since unearthed Rs 6 crore in illegal assets, the market value of which, is estimated to be more than Rs 50 crore.

“He managed to get plum postings in important areas and amassed illegal wealth,” an ACB official told the newspaper.

Other reports add that the ACB also seized 1.75kg of gold and 1.3kg of silver ornaments.

Addressing media persons, the ACB said that the accused had procured 14 open plots at various places in Visakhapatnam district between 2007 and 2015, besides buying 4 acres of commercial land at Narava village.

He also constructed a six-storey lodge in Tirupati, worth more than Rs 2 crore.

Reports also add that Venkayya, who had started his career in 1995, was arrested earlier by the ACB in 2011, when he was the sub-registrar of Madhurawada and later suspended.

These raids by the ACB, come in the backdrop of a massive land scam creating political ripples in Visakhapatnam.

The scam deals with several allegations of tampering records and encroachments, and more than 168 complaints from 26 mandals, involving several acres of land, that were submitted to the authorities.

The scam reportedly involves more than 1,000 acres of land in Madhurawada and Kommadi areas of Visakhapatnam.

On June 11, the state formed an SIT consisting of Police, Revenue and Law Department officials, to look into the scam.

Speaking about the investigation, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “I want to take action against the culprits at the earliest. If the scam is entrusted to the CBI it would take two decades for the completion of the investigation. You give me evidence today, I will take action tomorrow.”