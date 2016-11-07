Acche Din has come, Union Minister Jayant Sinha gave up his seats to the girl and her ill mother

New Delhi, November 7: Acche Din has come, Union Minister Jayant Sinha have recently and won the gratitude of a young girl who tweeted referring to “Acche Din (good times)”, as he gave up his seats to the girl and her ill mother on a flight .

The girl Shreya Pradip and her mother were traveling frpm Bengaluru to Ranchi. Reportedly, Shreya was about to have moved to better seats on an Indigo flight as her mother was unwell and needed more leg room. Before long, they realized that the seats belong to the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha and his wife.

Knowing about this, the minister asked Shreya and her mother to remain seated there and said that he is ready to sit somewhere else.

After the journey, Shreya had put a post thanking Mr Sinha. this has been retweeted over 2,600 times and has received nearly as many likes. She had also posted a selfie with the minister.

Minister Jayany Sinha joins the club of ministers who have won praise on social media with their problem solving or unusual gesture. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu are known to be among the most responsive ministers on Twitter.

@jayantsinha @IndiGo6E Ache din is wen Aviation Minister gives his 1st class seat 2 me n my ill mother, sits in d eco class himself Thnx Sir pic.twitter.com/A8Ys7hJ8Wa — SHREYA PRADIP (@ShreyaPradip) November 6, 2016