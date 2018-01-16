According to Congress actual beneficiary of Haj subsidy removal is airlines 

New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Congress said on Tuesday that with the removal of Haj subsidy, the actual beneficiaries would be airlines not the Hajis.

“The government withdrew Haj subsidy almost four years before date prescribed by the Supreme Court, we do not have any issue. let it be clear that Hajis are not benefited by the subsidy. The actual beneficiaries are the airlines or the operators,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said while addressing the media.

Few hours ago, the Centre scrapped the Haj subsidy for pilgrims saying that the fund would instead be used for the empowerment of minorities from this year onwards.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Haj subsidy funds would now be used for the education of girls and women of the minority community.

(ANI)