Accused admitted to having sex with corpse of 11-year-old Haryana girl

Haryana, Jan 16: Panipat police assert that the two men arrested in connection to the murder and rape of 11-year-old in Haryana whose body was later recovered near a lake had sex with the corpse of the body after the girl was murdered.

Accused Pradeep Kumar (28) and Sagar (22) hailing from the same village have been remanded to two days of police custody for further interrogation.

The police arrested the accused few hours after the incident and booked them under Sections 302, 201-B and 34 of the Indian penal code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was found naked near a pond on the outskirts of Urlana Kalan village on Sunday morning.

“The police suspected the involvement of the two of victim’s neighbours. During interrogation, the duo admitted that they killed the girl with her scarf and we have also recovered the half-burnt clothes of the victim from their possession,” Panipat SP was quoted saying.

The accused claimed they kidnapped the girl around 7 pm on Saturday evening and dumped her body around 11 pm.