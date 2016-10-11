Accused Rajkumar Singh to be sent to 7 days custody in perfumer Monika Ghurde murder case

Goa,Oct11:Police say that a former watchman accused of killing perfumer Monika Ghurde in an upscale apartment in Goa, had carried out the murder single-handedly. The accused Rajkumar Singh to be sent to 7 days custody in Monika Ghurde murder case

Investigators ruled out the involvement of a second person seen in the CCTV footage of an ATM kiosk from where the accused Raj Kumar Singh withdrew cash using the victim’s ATM card.

Goa police said robbery was the only motive behind the murder of the 39-year old woman by the former security guard of her building. However, police are still probing for additional evidence to build a strong case.

Police inspector Rajesh Kumar said on Tuesday, Singh was produced before a local court in Goa and was remanded to police custody for seven days.

Police have seized mobile phones and ATM cards from him. Singh was arrested from Bengaluru on October 9.

Sources said after committing the crime he withdrew cash from several ATMs from Goa, Mangalore and Bengaluru.

Ghurde’s naked body was found with her hands and legs tied at her house in north Goa’s Sangolda last week.

The globe-trotting perfumer was famous for her obsession with the scent of jasmine , which resulted in a collaborative work with author William Dalrymple to trace the history of the flower.

Ghurde was a successful photographer and graphic designer before she founded Mo Labs through which she conducted ‘smell’ workshops around the world. She was also researching on the effects of perfumes on human consciousness.