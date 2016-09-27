Accused throws acid on rape victim in Uttar Pradesh after she refuses to drop case

Lucknow, Sep 27: A 30-year-old gangrape victim in UPs Bulandshahr is undergoing treatment at the district hospital for burn injuries on her face and neck after acid was thrown on her by the accused in the rape case, according to an FIR lodged by police based on a complaint by the woman and her husband.

While police said that investigations are on and that the four accused are absconding, the victims husband alleged that the acid attack happened within the City Kotwali police station area on Sunday after the couple refused to succumb to pressure from the accused to drop the rape charges.