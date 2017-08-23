Ace badminton star PV Sindhu breezes through the women’s singles second round of BWF World Championships defeating Kim Hyo Min
Glasgow,August23:PV Sindhu cleared the first hurdle with ease on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Glasgow on Tuesday. Kim Hyo Min was expected to give tough time to the Indian but the South Korean lost 16-21, 14-21 in the women’s singles second round.
Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram cleared the first round without breaking any sweat. Praneeth defeated Wei Nan of Hong Kong 21-18, 21-17 and Jayaram put out Luka Wraber of Austria 21-14, 21-12. In the second round, Praneeth faces Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. Praneeth had lost to Ginting in their only meeting in the Thomas Cup last year. Jayaram will play Mark Caljouw next.
Earlier, Sindhu got off to a brisk 8-0 start against Kim. It was no different in the second game as Sindhu was in total control. In the third round, Sindhu faces the winner of the tie between Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong or Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia.