Ace Director Priyadarshan mulls sports film in Malayalam

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15: After the stupendous success of his latest film “Oppam”, his first crime thriller, ace director Priyadarshan has decided to think out of the box again and is mulling a new movie on sports.

In a chat with ILT, the 59-year-old filmmaker said that for a while, he has been thinking about a film with sports as the central theme.

“Sometime back, one of my favourite script writers, late AT Damodaran and I had discussed it. Since he hailed from Kozhikode, popularly known for producing great athletes, he knew quite a lot about it. But somehow it did not go forward and now I have started to scribble my thoughts and for that I have started to speak to sporting personalities to widen the story canvass,” said Priyadarshan.

Kerala, over the years, has produced some great athletes which includes P.T. Usha, Shiny Wilson, M.D. Valsamma, Padmini Thomas, T.C. Yohanan and Suresh Babu to name a few.

The 91-films-old Priyadarshan, even though known for producing comedies, has always excelled when he thought out of the box and such film includes “Kanchivaram” and “Kaalapani”. “Sila Samayangel”, his film on AIDS Awareness, was selected to the final round of selection for the 74th Annual Golden Globe awards and he is now keeping his fingers crossed, waiting to know the outcome, after it was screened at Beverly Hills in the US, early this month.

“The treatment on my sports film will be different and that’s going to be the USP. Like in all sectors of life, sports too has a lot of ingredients that have to be unravelled and I will do it my way,” said Priyadarshan.