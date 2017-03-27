Achche din! Woman burnt alive for protesting cutting of trees in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, March 27: A Twenty-year-old woman was burnt alive in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday after she allegedly protested cutting of trees at Pipda city.

The victim has been identified as Lalita, who expressed her disagreement over the cutting of trees that were planted on her farm.

The police say the young woman, Lalita, had objected to the cutting of trees in her farm for the construction of a road near the village, around 100 km from Jodhpur.

The row escalated and a group of villagers allegedly attacked her, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. She died in hospital this morning.

Reports suggested that the head of the village, Ranveer Singh is supposed to be involved in this horrific incident.

The body of the girl has been kept in the mortuary of MJH hospital of Jodhpur.

In the meanwhile Boruda Police has registered a case in the matter and is further investigating the entire incident.