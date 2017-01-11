Achhe din will come when Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 : Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of demonetisation, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the ‘achhe din’ promised by the BJP will come only in 2019 “when Congress comes to power”.

Speaking at the Jan Vedna convention of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were undermining the constitutional institutions like Reserve Bank of India, judiciary and the Election Commission.

He said the demonetisation move was not RBI’s decision but a “personal decision” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modiji is the first Prime Minister of India who is being ridiculed across the world… He is jumping from Clean India to surgical strikes to demonetisation.

“And people are left wondering when will the achhe din (good days) come. Achhe din will come only in 2019 when the Congress comes back to power,” Gandhi said.

He added that Modi and the BJP had the habit of asking what the successive Congress governments did in 70 years since Independence.

“People of this country know what Congress did or did not do. They gave not only their sweat but their blood in each and every state of the nation… How many BJP workers gave their blood?”

“We don’t need to explain what we did or didn’t do over the last 70 years… But in two and a half years, the BJP undid what we achieved in 70 years. They weakened all the constitutional institutions that we built over so many decades,” he added.

–IANS