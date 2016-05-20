Achuthanandan is our Fidel Castro: Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20:The CPI-M said on Friday that it did not pick V.S. Achuthanandan as Kerala’s chief minister in view of his age and compared him with the legendary Fidel Castro.

Announcing the decision to make Pinarayi Vijayan the new chief minister, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Achuthanandan, 92, was not given a second stint in view of his age and physical limitations.

“Comrade VS is like Fidel Castro in Cuba where he acts in an advisor’s role. Like Castro, VS will play that role here,” Yechury told the media.

When Yechury made the announcement, he was flanked by Achuthanandan and state party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Yechury, however, did not take questions on the selection of Vijayan or why Achuthanandan was not given a second stint.