Achuthanandan salutes the new LDF ministry of Vijayan ??

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (PTI) CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan today felicitated Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues and hoped they can build a prosperous Kerala with people’s support.

The 92-year old Achuthanandan in his Facebook post said the remark of Vijayan on the priorities of the government was a good start.

He started the posting with “Abivadayagal. It is a good start. I welcome the statement of Vijayan on the priorities of the government. I see it as a good start”, he said.

“I expect that the Chief Minister designate Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues can build a prosperous Kerala with people’s support,” he said.

Referring to the recent statement of BJP leaders on the law and order situation in the state, Achuthanandan said the new government has to be watchful.

“Now itself some Central ministers have come out with threatening voices. They will do anything to destabilise the progressive government and so we have to be watchful”, he said.