Action King Jackie Chan saying ‘Salman, Aamir Khan are best action stars in B’wood’

Mumbai, Jan 24: Whenever we talk about martial art or action stunts in movies, the very first name that pops up in our mind is Jackie Chan.

But who does he think to be the best action star in Bollywood? Looks like Chan has two names in the list.

The 62-year-old actor, who is presently in India to promote his upcoming Sino-Indian movie ‘Kung Fu Yoga,’ feels, “Salman and Aamir are the best action stars in Bollywood.”

Further speaking about his fame and stardom, the ‘Skiptrace’ actor, during a press conference yesterday, said, “Everybody thinks I am Jackie Chan, so I am fine. But I am also a normal human being.”

The Chinese action star also met up the biggies of Bollywood, mentionable Salman Khan, and spent some fun-time with them.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor took to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of the epic moment. The duo, in the snap, is seen flaunting a pleasant smile as they pose with UNICEF’s adorable Chinese mascot.

Stanley Tong directed ‘Kung Fu Yoga,’ which also stars Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur, is slated to release this month.

This movie is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made, as part of an agreement between the two countries.

