Action on Pakistan-based terrorists only after due consideration: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

September 20, 2016 | By :
"When the law is taking its course, where is the question of a witch hunt," said Rijiju.

New Delhi, September 20: Any action against terrorists based in Pakistan will be taken only after examining all relevant issues, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday, reports  deccanchronicle.com.

“Action will be taken after due consideration. Action is not taken after making announcements,” he told reporters in Delhi.

The Minister of State for Home made the remarks when he was asked whether the government was planning to carry out a strike against terrorist camps based in Pakistan.

 Eighteen soldiers were killed after heavily armed militants, suspected to be from Pakistan-based JeM, stormed an army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

There have been various reports suggesting that the government was exploring options on how to deal with the terror emanating from Pakistan.

“It is a very serious issue and we should not indulge in any war of words. So many lives have been lost, people’s sentiments have been hurt. The matter cannot be handled just like that,” Rijiju said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passes away at 72
 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 11 mobile medical units in Bhubaneshwar
Kiren Rijiju says NIA doing what is best for the Nation
IT raids in Bengaluru: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejects opposition’s witch hunt charge
Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar says research submissions will no more be mandatory for promotion of college teachers
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju targets ‘intolerance brigade’ over Indu Sarkar row
Top