Action Plan Uri: PM’s security meet with Rajnath Singh, Army chief underway

New Delhi, Sep 19: A high-level meeting headed by PM Modi and home minister Rajnath Singh is underway at 7RCR. At the meeting are also Finance minister Arun Jaitley, NSA chief Ajit Doval and Army Chief Dalbir Singh and defence minister Manohar Parrikar.

The meeting comes after Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meet to discuss a possible response to the audacious attack on an Indian military base camp in Uri in the early hours of Sunday that killed 17 jawans.

National Security Advisor Doval and top officials of the ministries of Home and Defence, Army, paramilitary forces and chiefs of intelligence agencies briefed Singh on the latest ground report in the Kashmir Valley as well as along the Line of Control.

Possible strategies to deal with the fresh challenges arising out of the terror attack at the Army Brigade Headquarters, located along the LoC, was also discussed in the meeting, sources said.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who postponed his visit to Srinagar, also attended the meeting.