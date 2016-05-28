Activist throws chocolate cake on German leader’s face

Paris, May 28: An angry anti-fascist activist on Saturday threw a creamy chocolate cake at a top official of Germany’s Left Party at a party congress. He said the action was prompted by the politician’s anti-refugee stance.

RT online reported that Sahra Wagenknecht, an outspoken leader of Die Linke’s parliamentary faction, was targeted by an activist who threw a chocolate cake on her face during the party convention in the city of Magdeburg.

The cake attack was reinforced by other protesters throwing leaflets all over the place. A security detail took them away, while Wagenknecht was quickly surrounded by fellow party members, who covered her with their jackets in front of the cameras and escorted the MP out of the hall.



“This is an assault not only on Sahra, but an assault on us all,” Die Linke’s party chief Katja Kipping told the convention shortly after the cake attack.

Gregor Gysi, another party heavyweight, wrote on his Facebook that “whoever throws cakes has no arguments,” before adding that actions such as this “have never happened to our party congresses before and must be ruled out in future.”

Earlier in January, Wagenknecht sparked criticism within her own party after she said that there are “limits to Germany’s capacity” to take refugees. “We can’t take one million or more refugees each year,” she said. The top party leader argued that migrants misuse their rights under what she called the “guest law.”