Activists campaign to release Pariyanampatta Parameswaran enslaved by temple authorities after fall

Palakkad, May23:Elephant Pariyanampatta Parameswaran, who is held in captivity by the Pariyanampatta Temple in Palakkad is in a deplorable state. He had been rushed around year after year from festival to festival and it had taken its toll on his health. He was no longer able to participate and was lying prone, covered in sores, waiting to die. The elephant is left in a dilapidated state since he was no longer useful to the temple authorities.

Since then, for a few days elephant Pariyanampatta Parameswaran seemed to recover and was able to stand. However, he fell down again and now it is feared he will never stand again. This can mean certain death and degradation for an elephant.

It is the responsibility of those who has enslaved elephant Pariyanampatta Parameswaran to see to his good health and well being. Were he in the wild he would not have these health problems.

So it is up to the Kerala government, the temple authorities , and the mahouts to care for elephant Pariyanampatta Parameswaran and that is not being done.

Ms. L OHARA from Tampa Bay, Florida USA campaigns to release the elephant Pariyanampatta Parameswaran to the WRRC or Wildlife SOS to that he can receive the care that is not being provided and live out his last days in comfort and receiving kindness.

Noted singer and animal activist Chitra Iyer also campaigns for the same elephant.

We laud the effort of these like minded individual and hope that it reaches the ears of the erring authorities and swift action in favour of the ailing elephant is taken