Actor Akshay Kumar praises brave Mumbai constable for saving woman’s life

New Delhi,Sept27: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his on-screen heroics, recently posted a video on social media that showcases the real-life heroism of a Mumbai cop.

In the short clip, a female passenger can be seen getting trapped between the edge of platform and a running train. This is when the brave policeman comes to her rescue and makes sure that minimal damage in done.

“Had my heart in my mouth literally!Salute to constable Pawan Tayde of Lonavala police station for his presence of mind and swift action,” the ‘Boss’ star wrote online.

Well, all we can say if Pawan deserves all our respect. Have a look: