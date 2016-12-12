Actor Amitabh Bachchan as superhero for new Disney series Astra Force

Mumbai,Dec12:The Angry Young Man of Indian Cinema made headlines as a highly successful television show host. Now, the 74-year-old has reinvented himself on Television – as an animated mythical hero called ‘Astra the Immortal’ in the superhero series ‘Astra Force’ airing on Disney Channel. This is Amitabh Bachchan’s first appearance as an animated character on TV, and perfectionist that he is, he has taken it very seriously indeed. Actually designing the character along with Sharad Devarajan, CEO of Graphic India, he has made sure that the look and feel of Astra is in tune with how he looks now, and the superhero not only has power and strength, but also the wise mind of an elder who can give advice to kids and teach them a few values of life. He has also lent his voice to Astra.

Talking about it, Bachchan says, “Sharad wondered if I would be interested in designing something for them. So we sat together and came up with a structure ‘Astra Force’. It’s the story of a pair of eight-year-old twins, a boy named Neal and a girl called Tara. By accident, they stir up a mythological super-hero who has lived in a past millennium but has now been rejuvenated, made alive again. And he has been given my shape and structure as well as my face. It’s been a year-and-a-half since we began work on this. Once the animation was done, I felt that if the face is going to be mine, then I should give my voice to it as well.”