Actor and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly nominated to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Oct 04: Roopa Ganguly, famous for playing Draupadi in Maha Mahabharat on TV fame nominated to Rajya Sabha.

In April 2016, Ganguly, a star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party, was attacked by Trinamool Congress party goons during an election campaign.

Roopa Ganguly was born in Kalyani near Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Ganguly was married to Dhrubo Mukerjee from 1992 until 2006. In an interview Ganguly said that her husband started feeling insecure about her recognition as an actress.

Her appearance in the concluding episode of STAR Plus’s hit reality show, Sacch Ka Saamna (2009), the Indian adaptation of the British reality show, The Moment of Truth, created a media stir.

In 2016, West Bengal Assembly elections Ganguly lost from Howrah North.