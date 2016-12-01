Actor Arjun Rampal initiated into scripting with ‘Daddy’

Mumbai, Dec 01: Actor Arjun Rampal recently launched the first official teaser of his upcoming film ‘Daddy’ where he revealed that it’s for the first time he has tried his hand at scripting.

“I actually started working on the script myself for the first time. I started penning a kind of a story down and when I needed help, that’s when I spoke to Ashim (Director). And then when we both started putting our heads together, I think that’s where it all started from,” said Arjun.

The 44-year-old actor also shared his experience of transforming into the character of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli and admitted that it took him a year to accept the fact that he will be portraying Gawli on screen.

“It took me at least a year to digest how I am going to play Arun Gawli. To figure out, we did lots of tests and reading and writing. I also gathered a lot of information about Arun

Gawli’s life and then finally we got to meet him. After seeing the other side of him, we were convinced that we wanted to make this film.”

Helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the release date of the movie is yet to be decided.

