Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump’s travel ban ‘badly vetted’ decision

Washington D.C. , Feb. 1 : Arnold Schwarzenegger has criticised President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, and halting the nation’s refugee programme.

The Austrian-born actor and former California governor, in an interview with ‘Extra’s Mario Lopez, said the action “was vetted badly” and “makes us look stupid”, reports People Magazine.

“I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly,” Schwarzenegger said and added, “If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way.”

While the 69-year-old said he understood the need to keep terrorists out of the country, he suggested there were better ways to go about it and Trump’s administration was “hasty” with the order, called the “Muslim ban” by Trump’s critics.

The ‘Terminator’ star, an immigrant from Austria who came to the United States in 1968, went on to sympathize with those affected by the order.

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship. I was in that position,” Schwarzenegger said. “It’s crazy, it’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.” (ANI)