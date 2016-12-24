Actor Chris Pratt donates $500,000 to teen center in honour of father Dan Pratt

Washington D.C. , Dec. 24: Chris Pratt, who lost his father to multiple sclerosis in 2014, is probably keeping his spirit alive by helping the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center which was built in honour of his father.

The 37-year-old ‘Passengers’ star attended the Groundbreaking Celebration to help with the initial dig, talk about his memories with the Boys & Girls Club and give a check for 500,000 dollars, E! Online reports.

Pratt also took to Facebook to talk about the event and opened up about his dad.

“I have never been more grateful in my life. My hometown of Lake Stevens, Washington just broke ground on the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center. Thank you so much to the folks at Omaze for all your hard work, and to all the people around the world who donated through the campaign,” Pratt wrote.

“Who is Dan Pratt? I was raised by one of the toughest SOBs on the planet. Dan Pratt made me who I am. He was a funny, thick skinned, hard working man who commanded respect for authority,” he wrote about him.

“My dad coached me and so many other kids in Lake Stevens in every sport and was a pillar of his community. He affected a lot of young men. Ask anyone who knew him, he was a certified bad ass. And now his memorial teen center will help keep kids out of trouble for many years to come. His legacy will live on. #Godisgood,” the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star added. (ANI)