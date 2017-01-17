Actor Dev Patel working on screenplay of Hindu mythology

London, Jan 17 : Actor Dev Patel says he is working on a screenplay based on Hindu mythology.
The “Lion” actor said he is writing a “hyper-modern” action film which he sees as an “anthem for youth,” reported Female First.
“Im writing a hyper-modern action film, based on 5,000-year-old Hindu mythology, set in a heightened Bombay – an anthem for youth,” Patel said.
The 26-year-old actor, who has not studied acting, said he has polished his craft from working with “great directors” and co-stars such as Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Nicole Kidman.
“(My co-stars) have a curiosity about life, a sense of humour and emotional reserve. I never went to acting school. Everything Ive learned, Ive learned from great directors and my co-stars.
“Acting is about honesty. When I began, I was trying to squeeze as much emotion out of roles as I could and get big laughs. Now its about doing less, cutting away the fat,” he said. PTI

