Actor Dhanush files plea against false paternity suit filed by aged couple

Chennai, Jan 30:Dhanush has submitted a petition in the Madras High Court over the false paternity suit filed by an aged couple R Kathiresan and K Meenakshi.

The couple had claimed in a paternity suit that Dhanush was born to them on November 7, 1985 at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. They had also claimed a monthly maintenance amounting to Rs 65,000 from the star.

The National Award winning actor, has alleged that the couple had filed the paternity suit to blackmail him for monetary benefits. He also submitted proof of birth which states his birthday to be on July 28, 1983.

Dhanush claimed in his petition that he was born to Krishnamoorthy aka Kasturi Raja, a well-known director and Vijayalakshmi. The star’s real name is Venkatesh Prabhu and it was changed to Dhanush after venturing into movies. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter Aishwarya and the couple have two children – Linga and Yatra.