Actor Dileep enjoying luxury in Aluva prison, reveals co-prisoner Sanoop

Kochi/Kerala, August 7: The popular Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested for allegedly giving quotation for abducting and molesting one of his co-stars, is now in Aluva sub jail on remand. , but his co-prisoner Sanoop a resident of Aluva, Reveals the truth

But now, Dileep’s co-prisoner, namely Sanoop, a resident of Aluva, revealed to the media that Dileep is enjoying complete freedom in the prison. He is having a Luxurious life in sub jail in Aluva. During the day time, Dileep spends time in the rooms given to the prison officials, along with special food prepared for the officers. He goes to his cell only in the night, just to sleep. The other prisoners in the Jail know this fact. But no one is ready to reveal it, fearing torture from jail officials. All truth could be brought to light if the visuals in the CCTV is checked, added Sanoop.

The revelation comes out while ADGP Sreelekha took the stand recently that Dileep is not getting any special consideration or facilities in the prison. has not given any facilities in jail by this Sanoop obliged to this co -prisoner Sanoop reveals the truth.

Sanoop, an accused in a theft case, has reached the Aluva Sub-Jail last Wednesday. The warrant was issued to sanoop for the loot case, which occurred ten years ago. Sanoop had stayed in a cell near to Dileep’s cell. He also mentioned that he didn’t say anything about the incident as he fears that he would be attacked.