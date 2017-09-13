Actor Dileep not to submit his fourth bail plea today, Kerala HC to consider Nadirsha’s anticipatory bail plea

Kochi/Kerala, September 13: Actor Dileep would not submit his fourth bail plea today, who is on remand over the actress abduction and molestation case.

Dileep’s counsel had earlier informed that a bail plea would be submitted today. But the reason behind changing this plan is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the High Court would be considering Dileep’s friend Nadirsha’s anticipatory bail plea for hearing.

The future of the investigation on the actress abduction case is higly depended on the questioning of Nadirsha

Dileep is approaching the Hogh court for the third time as it passed 65 days after the controversial arrest of the popular Malayalam actor.

Earlier the Angamaly sessions court has rejected Dileep’s bail plea once and the High Court has rejected the same twice.