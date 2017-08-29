Actor Dileep to continue in jail as High Court rejects bail plea on actress abduction and molestation case

Kochi/Kerala, August 29: After considering the bail plea by Malayalam actor Dileep, the Kerala High Court has rejected his bail for the third time. The Prosecution has submitted stronger evidence against the actor which was not submitted earlier. Dileep was arrested on July 10th in connection with the assault and abduction of a popular Malayalam actress.

Meanwhile, when the prime accused Pulsar Suni alias Sunil Kumar has revealed that it is not true that Dileep’s wife Kavya do not know him. He added that he had a close acquaintance with Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan. He made this revelation when he was taken to the court on Tuesday.

The prosecution has claimed that the memory card containing the video of the attack on the actress is not yet destroyed and the accused knows where it is.

The Angamali magistrate court on August 8th has extended the judicial custody of actor Dileep till August 22.

On July 14, Dileep was produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court where his police custody was extended.

Dileep on July 11 was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested. He was also sent to 14-day judicial custody. Dileep was slapped with conspiracy charges owing to the abduction and assault of a popular Malayalam actress earlier in February. Later that day, he was arrested.

Earlier, the two main accused in the case, Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh, were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for evidence collection. The incident reportedly took place when the actress was returning from a shoot. (ANI)