Actor Dileep to submit bail plea again: Actress abduction-molestation case investigation to be accomplished soon

Kochi/Kerala, September 12: Popular Malayalam actor who is on remand at the Aluva Sub-jail would once again submit a bail plea to the High Court over the actress abduction and molestation case.

The actor would be referring in the bail plea that as the main part of the investigation is over, he could be granted bail. He would also be pointing out his obedience to the court keeping all conditions, when he was out for a few hours for performing his father’s death anniversary rites.

Dileep is again approaching the High Court as two months have passed in the prison. Initially, Dileep’s bail plea was rejected by the Angamaly Sessions Court. Later the Kerala High court has rejected his bail application twice.

The counsel of the accused would claim in the court that it has already passed 60 days and thus there is no need to keep him under custody. The police have completed taking statements of most of the witnesses.

The prosecution, however, would strongly oppose the bail, saying that if Dileep is released, he would influence the witnesses.

There are rumours spreading that Dileep’s friend Nadirsha would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the police found that the visitor’s register at the villa of Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan is destroyed. The registers before and after the occurrence of incidents related to the actress abduction case have been found destroyed.