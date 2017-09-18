Actor Dileep’s bail plea rejected again, shall remain in jail

Kochi/Kerala, September 18: The Angamaly Sessions Court has rejected the popular Malayalam actor Dileep’s bail plea over the actress abduction and Molestation case. Dileep is imprisoned in the Aluva Sub-jail for the last two months after him being remanded by the court.

On Saturday noon, Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan also has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the same case. She has moved the court as it was feared that police would arrest her also in the actress molestation case. She alleged that police is asking to give statements according to their instructions.

It was alleged that Kavya Madhavan was knowing the incident of actress abduction. Along with that, it was alleged that the prime accused Pulsar Suni was the driver of Kavya and he had close alliances with Kavya Madhavan.

In connection with the case, Dileep’s friend and director Nadirsha was also asked to be present before the police for questioning. But he did not turn up and got admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. He then moved the High Court of Kerala for anticipatory bail. The Court has not yet made a decision on his plea.

Yesterday, as called by the police, Nadirsha came before the police for interrogation. But as he showed certain physical imbalances, he was sent to a hospital after him being examined by a team of doctors.

Though he informed his readiness to be present for questioning in the evening, the police did not accept it and postponed the questioning. But later on Sunday, police questioned Nadirsha for about 4 hours.

Anticipatory bail plea of Kavya and Nadirsha would also be considered today.