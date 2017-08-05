Actor Dileep’s ‘D Cinemaas’ closed: No more shows from today

Thrissur/ Kerala, August 5: Actor Dileep’s multiplex ‘D Cinemaas’ has been shuttered by Chalakudy Municipality Council. Theatre will not function until the completion of vigilance investigation, said media reports. ‘D Cinemaas’ Theatre faced crisis following an alleged violation of rules and guidelines in the land acquisition as well as in its construction.

A group led by the Chalakudy Municipality arrived at the theatre premises at around 6.30 in the evening on Friday to cease the theatre. As online tickets were booked for the first and second shows, it was allowed to play. But today onwards, there won’t be any shows and the theatre will be closed indefinitely.

‘D Cinemaas’, the multiplex is provisioned with latest technology with 3D and 3K projections. The allegations against the theatre shook up following the case of the abduction and molestation of a popular Malayalam actress on 17 February 2017.