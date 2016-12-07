Actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised for abrupt swelling in right leg

Mumbai,Dec7:The 93-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. This happened just days before he would celebrate his 94th birthday.

According to a report in Times of India, Dilip Kumar began complaining of a sudden swelling in his right leg. His wife, Saira Banu was alarmed and she rushed her husband to the hospital.

“I was anyway planning to take him for a routine check-up, but the swelling alarmed me. He was also complaining of cold and cough. I don’t ignore anything even remotely suspicious when it comes to Dilip saab’s health. The doctors are examining him; he’s under observation. He’s very comfortable with the team here. I just hope there is nothing serious. Inshallah, I will take him home before his birthday on Sunday,” Saira Banu was quoted as saying.

In the last few years, Dilip saab has been hospitalised quite often. His health was getting worse around September, 2011 with some tweets even spreading misinformation about his death. In September 2013, the actor suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. The actor had undergone heart surgery 14 years ago. Again in December 2014 and April, this year, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on account of suffering from pneumonia.

Considered one of the greatest actors ever in Hindi cinema’s history, Dilip Kumar holds the Guinness World Record of winning the most number of awards as an Indian actor. Apart from other awards, Dilip Kumar won a total of 8 Filmfare Best Actor awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.