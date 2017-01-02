Actor Elijah Wood to open restaurant and record shop

Los Angeles,Jan2:Actor Elijah Wood says he wants to open a restaurant, a record shop, and also continue his work as a DJ.

The 35-year-old actor said he would also like to direct at some point, reported Female First.

“I DJ as a hobby, which has increasingly become a source of enjoyment and expression.

“I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant as I’d love to marry the creativity of designing a space whilst giving a great chef a place to create. And opening a record store is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a teenager. Certainly no shortage of things I’ve dreamed about,” Wood said.

The actor may various business ideas in mind but he would still like to continue with acting.

Asked where he sees himself in 15 years time, he said, “Still making films and hopefully directing. And I imagine I’ll still be talking about these (‘Lord of the Rings’_ films. My love of New Zealand, the closeness of the cast and crew, the craftsmanship of the various departments and the new roads they paved, and so much more.