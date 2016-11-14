Actor Jackie Chan gets first honourary Oscar after 56 years

LA,Nov14:With more than 200 films under his belt spanning a 56-year career, Jackie Chan has finally received an Oscar.

The 62-year-old action star was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Eighth Annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night, reported E! online.

Tom Hanks, Michelle Yeoh and Chris Tucker presented Chan with the award.

Hanks compared Chan to the likes of John Wayne and Buster Keaton.

Chan accepted his award, calling it a “dream” and shared his memories growing up and watching the Oscars with his parents.

“My dad always said, ‘Son, you get so many movie awards in the world, when are you going to get one of these?’ Then I just look at my dad. ‘Ha, ha, ha. Dad, I only make comedy action movies,'” he shared.

The star remembered seeing Sylvester Stallone’s Oscar when he had a meeting with him at his house 23 years ago.

“I touched it, kissed it, smelled it,” Chan kidded. “I believe it still has my fingerprints on it…Then I talked to myself, ‘I really want one.’ Finally, (Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs) called and I said, ‘Are you sure?'”

Chan thanked his fans and promised them to keep working and making movies.

“After 56 years in the film industry, making over 200 films, I’ve broken so many bones, finally this is mine. I want to thank you, Hong Kong, such an incredible city, my hometown, my hood, who make me.

“China, my country, I am proud to be Chinese. Thank you, Hollywood, for all of those years teaching me so many things, and also make me a little bit famous. I’m just honored to be here,” he said.

Chan took to Twitter to share his feelings about the night.

“So honored and happy and lost for words!” he wrote.