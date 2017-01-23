Actor James Mcavoy had to prepare himself to play nine roles for Split

London, Jan 23: Actor James McAvoy, who plays Kevin, a man with multiple personalities, in “Split”, said he had to prepare himself to play nine roles for the movie.

The 37-year-old star opened up about his experience while filming the psychological horror thriller, reported Contactmusic.

“I got the role quite late in the day, so I had to do nine times the amount of preparation in really less than half the time that I would usually get to prepare one character.

“The other thing that was interesting is that, apart from Kevin, all the other personalities that lived within the same body, they had a different kind of genesis than you or I. You know, you or I are born because our parents did the do, but theyre born out of a necessity to perform a pretty specific function within the larger group. Thats because they each personify a certain quality or qualities that Kevin has,” McAvoy said.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star revealed that the scripts opening pages, in which his character Kevin kidnaps and mentally taunts three teen girls, initially made him pause.

“That worried me but then as soon as Kevin came in the room as Patricia, I was like, Ah, right! Im gonna have fun with this.

“Its not just sensational, but something that could be hopefully intriguing and compelling in a way that isnt just edge-of-your-seat nerves. And as an actor there was also the opportunity to flex many muscles and employ all the dexterity you can muster,” he said.