‘ Actor Jason Momoa says ‘Aquaman’ best moment of his career

Los Angeles, Jan 14 : Actor Jason Momoa says “Aquaman” is the best moment of his career as it has opened up many other roles for him.

“I haven’t been an actor who’s been able to pick and choose roles, and being a family man, it’s been about putting food on the table… This has been the best moment of my career because the superhero roles are letting me get the other roles I want,” Momoa told hollywoodreporter.com.

And whilst Momoa says working on the ensemble movie, which will see Aquaman join forces with Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle it out against the evil Steppenwolf (CiarÃ¡n Hinds), was amazing, he shared that he’s “stoked” to be preparing for work on his solo venture.

“Stoked. Yeah, I’m having a solo movie. With my standalone ‘Aquaman’ movie, I’m really pumped about that. I start in four or five months, so I get a little bit of a rest and then I’m right back into it. ‘Justice League’ was amazing, but it’s going to be fun to have the arc and talk about this guy’s backstory and where he’s going,” he said.

–IANS

dc/nn/