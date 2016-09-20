Actor Jim Carrey sued over ex-girlfriend’s Cathriona White’s death

Los Angeles ,Sept20:Mark Burton, the estranged husband of Carrey’s former partner Cathriona White, said the actor used his “immense wealth and celebrity status” to illegally obtain prescription drugs.

Carrey then allegedly tried to hide his involvement.

The actor has not commented.

White, who was 30, was found dead after overdosing on prescription drugs including Ambien, Propranolol and Percocet, according to the coroner’s office.Reports at the time said the couple had an on-off relationship and had broken up again days before her death.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Carrey, 54, obtained the drugs under the fake name “Arthur King”.

He then “took steps to conceal and obfuscate his involvement and culpability”.

Mr Burton also claimed that Carrey sent a “bogus message” to White on the day before her body was found “in an effort to cover up his conduct and complicity in her death”.

In the message, he asked about the whereabouts of the drugs.

Mark Burton also alleged Carrey had an “obsession with controlling and manipulating” White and that he used surveillance cameras on her home to monitor her.

The lawsuit – for violation of the drug dealer liability act and wrongful death – seeks unspecified damages as well as reimbursement for funeral expenses and attorney fees.

