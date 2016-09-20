Actor Jim Carrey sued for wrongful death of ex-girlfriend

New York, Sep 20: The husband of Jim Carrey’s former girlfriend sued the actor on Monday, accusing him of illegally supplying Cathriona White with prescription drugs that resulted in her death.

Reuters reports that Carrey called the wrongful death lawsuit “a terrible shame,” in a statement, adding “there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world.”

The lawsuit filed by White’s husband, Mark Burton, in Los Angeles Superior Court, accused Carrey, 54, of “using his immense wealth and celebrity status to illegally obtain and distribute highly addictive and, in this case deadly, controlled substances.”White, 30, an Irish-born makeup artist, was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment in September 2015, in an apparent suicide.