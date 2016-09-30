Actor John Abraham denies reports of slapping a fan

Mumbai, Sep 30 : Actor John Abraham has refuted reports that he slapped a fan during a film promotion event here.

There were reports that yesterday John allegedly slapped a fan after the latter tried to grab his arm and pulled him for a selfie.

Also, apparently a photographer from the media had set his camera up for a picture, but before he could click, John allegedly began threatening him.

According to sources close to the “Madras Cafe” actor, in an attempt to grab John’s attention, a fan scratched him and grabbed his T-shirt.

John turned around to grab hold of the fan and pulled him up for his irresponsible behaviour, following which he proceeded to his car.

However, in a statement issued today on behalf of the actor, his spokesperson said, “The episode has been blown out of proportion. John would never hurt a fan intentionally. The fan even met John at his residence to apologise to him for his irresponsible behaviour.”

The alleged incident happened yesterday after the trailer launch of John’s upcoming film “Force 2”.