Actor John Abraham denies reports of slapping a fan

September 30, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 30 : Actor John Abraham has refuted reports that he slapped a fan during a film promotion event here.

There were reports that yesterday John allegedly slapped a fan after the latter tried to grab his arm and pulled him for a selfie.

Also, apparently a photographer from the media had set his camera up for a picture, but before he could click, John allegedly began threatening him.

According to sources close to the “Madras Cafe” actor, in an attempt to grab John’s attention, a fan scratched him and grabbed his T-shirt.

John turned around to grab hold of the fan and pulled him up for his irresponsible behaviour, following which he proceeded to his car.

However, in a statement issued today on behalf of the actor, his spokesperson said, “The episode has been blown out of proportion. John would never hurt a fan intentionally. The fan even met John at his residence to apologise to him for his irresponsible behaviour.”

The alleged incident happened yesterday after the trailer launch of John’s upcoming film “Force 2”.

Tags: ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Princess India ,beauty pageant for visually impaired to be crowned by John Abraham on March 8
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Top