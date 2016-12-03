Actor Kamal Haasan and writer-director Mouli not teaming up for new project

Chennai, December 3: Actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently recovering from a leg injury, and writer-director Mouli are not teaming up for a Tamil outing, contrary to reports.

“Kamal sir and Mouli had met a few months back but it was just a courtesy call. They had discussed about teaming up in the future but it’s not happening now. Right now, Kamal sir wants to concentrate on completing pending work on aSabash Naidu’,” a source close to Haasan told IANS.

Having completed the first schedule of “Sabash Naidu” in the US earlier this year, Haasan had planned to complete the film by this year-end.

Unfortunately, a fracture to his leg after he slipped and fell at his residence in July wreaked havoc on his shoot plans.

“The plan was to resume shoot from December. However, the make-up team from the US, which has to take care of Kamal sir’s prosthetic look, won’t be available from the third week for December as they will go on a Christmas break. Therefore, the shoot had to be pushed to January next year,” he said.

“Sabaash Naidu”, a spin-off on Haasan’s Balram Naidu character from “Dasavatharam”, is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishnan and Brahmanandam in important roles. IANS