Actor Kamal Hassan reveals agenda behind meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal who has met Hassan in 2015 too

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, September 21: A range of issues including corruption were discussed when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal came all over to meet veteran actor Kamal Hassan at his residence on Thursday.

Expressing his views on corruption in the country and levelling charges against Tamil Nadu state government officials, political future of Hassan has been speculated. Regarding the expulsion of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, Hassan termed it as a ‘solid step forward’.

Hassan after the meeting with Delhi CM said, “I am very happy that Arvind (Kejriwal) is here. We discussed a number of issues including corruption.”

Kejriwal was received at the airport by Hassan’s younger daughter Akshara. He told her, “I had an excellent meeting with Kamal (Haasan). We exchanged ideas and I feel he should enter politics.”

Hassan has already given many indications about his readying to enter politics. He had met Kejriwal last in 2015 under completely different circumstances to do with shooting for a film.

Haasan’s had also met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Last week, Hassan revealed a plan to launch his own political party by the end of September. The local body elections will be held in November 2017.

(Inputs from agencies)