Actor launches Salman Talkies, theatre chain with economic movie tickets and tax-free viewing

Mumbai,Oct4:According to a report in Mumbai Mirror , the Sultan actor is chalking out a business plan for Salman Talkies, for which six single screens from all over Maharashtra have been selected.

“He will be lending his name to a theatre chain to promote tax-free viewing,” a source close to the actor told the newspaper.

“Tickets for films at his theatres will be available at heavily subsidised rates and free for children. Salman will be launching each screen himself,” the source added.

If all goes well, Salman Talkies will flag off in Maharashtra with Diwali’s two big releases – Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn-starrer Shivaay. Salman is planning to expand the theatre chain to Uttar Pradesh by early 2017.

Recently, the actor expressed displeasure over rising prices of movie tickets to as much as Rs 400-500 in tier-one cities.

Explaining the economics of hits and flops, Salman said at an event recently, “If a film has to flop, the effect of the loss should be as little as possible. Jai Ho did a business of Rs 138 crore with tickets priced at Rs 200. On weekdays, the prices were down to Rs 100 but since we didn’t publicise this fact, people said, ‘Arey is that the only business?’ Rs 138 crore is a huge, how many films touch that kind of a figure? Prem Ratan Dhan Payo made Rs 238 crore but since it didn’t make as much money as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the perception is that it flopped.”

A spokesperson from Salman’s Being Human Foundation told the newspaper that Salman’s objective and his way to go about it is crystal clear.

“If his film has to hit a double hundred he wants to do it with Rs 100 tickets. If we can’t touch that figure with this plan, we will try again with another film but Salman strongly believes that ticket prices should be brought down,” the spokesperson said.

Salman Khan is targeting more footfalls and not just high numbers. He was earlier quoted by the Mumbai Mirror as saying, “It’s because of the economics that Marathi films like Natsamrat and Sairat are getting more footfalls. With Hindi films the numbers are higher but we need the footfalls too.”

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old actor has also expressed his interest in two sea-facing properties, one in Juhu and the other in Bandra. He will, reportedly, zero in on one before Diwali, and once selected, he will convert it into a two-storey bungalow, complete with a swimming pool, a personal gym, a garden, and of course, a private theatre.