Actor Matt Damon slams Donald Trump: Says I’m not a believer of walls

New York ,Feb. 16: After making the movie ‘The Great Wall’, actor Matt Damon did not believe that the country would be talking about some other kind of wall at the time of the film’s release.

The 46 year-old recently said in an interview that he is not a believer in walls and slammed Donald Trump’s decision to build a wall between Mexico and USA, reports People Magazine.

“I’m not a believer in walls. I believe that history belongs to the cooperators and nor am I of a mind that Mexico is going to pay for our infrastructure anymore than we’re going to pay for their highways, you know what I mean?,” says Damon.

The ‘Martian’ star also believes that the wall is never is going to happen as he said, “That’s just not going to happen but, that’s where we are and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

The actor gave an assurance to the people of Mexico that majority of USA’s population doesn’t believe in putting up any walls.

“We’ve got to watch, but hopefully the people of Mexico understand that the people of our country, the majority of them don’t believe that we should be putting any walls up,” the actor said.

On a related note, Matt Damon will next be seen in ‘Downsizing’, helmed by Alexander Payne, alongside Kristen Wiig and Christoph Waltz.

