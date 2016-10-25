Los Angeles, Oct 25: Actor Mel Gibson says he is “too old to get nervous” about having his ninth child.

The 60-year-old is set to welcome his ninth baby soon with his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross, but he shared he has no reservations and joked he doesn’t “even react” to the news anymore, reports people.com.

“What’s one more? I’m just there to catch. I’m too old to get nervous. I think my adrenals are worn out so I don’t even react anymore,” extratv.com quoted Gibson as saying.

Both Gibson and Ross are said to be very happy about their impending arrival.

“Mel and Rose are so excited about the baby. Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can’t wait to be parents together. The last two years have been some of his happiest years he’s ever had,” a source said.

Gibson has seven children with his former wife Robyn Moore – Hannah, 36, Christian and Edward, both 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26, and Thomas, 17, as well as six-year-old Luna with his former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

–IANS